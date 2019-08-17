Tens of thousands of fans to converge on stadium for Rams vs. Cowboys match-up

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 48,000 fans will converge on Aloha Stadium to see the Dallas Cowboys face off against the L.A. Rams on Saturday in a highly-anticipated preseason game.
It’s the first NFL preseason match-up to be played in Hawaii since 1976.
Unsurprisingly, stadium officials are urging those headed to the sold out game to be prepared for heavy traffic and limited parking.
There are also a few new rules fans will need to follow.
First off: Only clear bags or small bags will be allowed in the stadium. Everything else will have to be stored in a check-in area. To see all the guidelines, click here.
Dan August, vice president of strategy and ticketing at the LA Rams, said the bags policy is “just to make sure that the place is very secure and everyone feels they’re in a safe place.”
Another must: Unless you have hard tickets purchased from the Stadium box office or mailed to you from Ticketmaster, you need a mobile ticket to enter the game.
As for parking, the stadium parking lots open at 11 a.m. and parking is $16 for cars and $31 for buses and limos ― cash only. There are also alternative parking sites at schools and shopping centers.
And there will be a special drop-off zone for ride share companies and taxis.
The stadium gates will open at 1 and all ticketholders have to go through a metal detector and have their bags checked. No coolers, outside food and beverages, weapons, or umbrellas are allowed inside.
And if you were hoping to get your favorite helmet or football autographed, officials ask you leave those at home, too.
“Wear your shirt, wear your jersey, get it autographed. It’s really just to avoid people having projectiles to throw onto the field,” August said.
The bottom line: Regardless of who you’re cheering for, fans are urged to plan ahead, come early and get ready for some good football.
