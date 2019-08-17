Rams hold first practice in Honolulu ahead of sold out preseason game

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Los Angeles Rams held their first official practice in Honolulu this afternoon ahead of their sold out preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 18.
The team participated in a 45-minute walk-through in shorts, and ran through special teams drills as members of the media and the University of Hawaii football team came out to take in professional football in Manoa.
After the preseason match up between the Rams and Cowboys was announced 48,000 people purchased tickets to the game, showing the NFL the level of passion Hawaii fans have for professional football.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay felt the energy of the Aloha spirit shortly after arriving.
“There’s a buzz around here,” said McVay. “We want to make sure we put on a good game that these people deserve and its a great representation of the Rams organization and the Cowboys organization to expose this game to as much people as possible.”
Rams starting quarterback Jared Geoff and running back Todd Gurley did not make the trip to Honolulu.
Kickoff between the Rams and Cowboys is set for 4:00 p.m. HST.
