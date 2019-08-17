Marauders Alfred Failauga makes history

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waipahu senior running back Alfred Failauga now sits alone as the new record holder of Hawaii’s all time rushing yards records.
It was near the the end of the first quarter when Failauga, as he as done so many times throughout his career plunged forward on a four yard dive to eclipse the milestone.
The previous record of 4549 yards, was held by former Mililani great Vavae Malepeai. The record also came on the same night as Failauga celebrated his 18th birthday.
Unfortunately, a victory was not a present he would receive as the Leilehua Mules won the game 23-13.
Failauga finished the night with 186 yards on 39 carries.
