HPD launches homicide investigation following apparent stabbing overnight

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police have opened a homicide investigation after an apparent stabbing overnight.
Police confirmed the investigation Saturday morning, but provided few details into the case.
According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, a man in his 60s who may have been homeless was found with apparent stab wounds overnight Friday near the intersection of Bishop Street and Beretania.
He later died at the hospital.
So far no arrests have been reported.
This story will be updated.
