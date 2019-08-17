Here’s how to watch the Rams-Cowboys game (if you didn’t score tickets)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tickets to the game at Aloha Stadium on Saturday between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys sold out shortly after they went on sale.
Weren’t lucky enough to score a seat? The good news is you can watch all the action on KGMB.
Kickoff for the game is 4 p.m., with a special Hawaii News Now pregame show starting at 3 p.m. The pregame show will air live on KGMB and online at HawaiiNewsNow.com.
The Rams-Cowboys match-up is the first preseason NFL game in Hawaii since 1976. Thousands are expected to converge on the stadium for the spectacle.
