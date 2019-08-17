Here’s how to watch the Rams-Cowboys game (if you didn’t score tickets)

By HNN Staff | August 16, 2019 at 2:22 PM HST - Updated August 16 at 2:22 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tickets to the game at Aloha Stadium on Saturday between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys sold out shortly after they went on sale.

Weren’t lucky enough to score a seat? The good news is you can watch all the action on KGMB.

Kickoff for the game is 4 p.m., with a special Hawaii News Now pregame show starting at 3 p.m. The pregame show will air live on KGMB and online at HawaiiNewsNow.com.

The Rams-Cowboys match-up is the first preseason NFL game in Hawaii since 1976. Thousands are expected to converge on the stadium for the spectacle.

