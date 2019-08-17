Heading to Aloha Stadium? Bring your patience. Traffic is already jammed

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many drivers got caught in game day gridlock near Aloha Stadium Saturday.
Traffic on the H-1 eastbound near Ka’ahumanu heading toward the stadium was slowed from well before 10 a.m.
Some fans lined the streets to get into the stadium from even earlier than 7 a.m. The gates to the stadium were set to open at 11 a.m., but as traffic started to back up, stadium officials made the decision to open early.
This story may be updated.
