Heading to Aloha Stadium? Bring your patience. Traffic is already jammed

Traffic on the H-1 near Kaahumanu heading east was slowed Saturday morning.
By HNN Staff | August 17, 2019 at 10:52 AM HST - Updated August 17 at 11:01 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many drivers got caught in game day gridlock near Aloha Stadium Saturday.

Traffic on the H-1 eastbound near Ka’ahumanu heading toward the stadium was slowed from well before 10 a.m.

Some fans lined the streets to get into the stadium from even earlier than 7 a.m. The gates to the stadium were set to open at 11 a.m., but as traffic started to back up, stadium officials made the decision to open early.

