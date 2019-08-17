Hawaii Prep Football Week 3 Scoreboard

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mililani and Kahuku collided in a battle of top ranked teams in the state, and the Trojans proved to Hawaii that the road to the OIA crown still goes through the brown and yellow.
The defending OIA Open Division champions secured a 32-0 statement victory at home to start their season with a pair of wins against consecutive top five ranked teams.
Trojan Linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli got the scoring started in the first quarter with a safety to put the Trojans up 2-0 and the Kahuku offense was stuck in the mud all evening, amassing only 68 passing yards for the game.
The game turned nasty in the second half with scuffle that resulted in multiple players getting ejected.
Here’s a look at some of the other games from across the state:
On the westside Nankuli defeated Kalani 28-21, and on the Valley Isle Baldwin was blanked by Edison 52-0.
