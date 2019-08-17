Firefighters work to determine cause of 2-alarm blaze that ripped through Aiea home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a two-alarm blaze that ripped through an Aiea home on Friday night.
The fire started just before 8 p.m. at a home on Kaulanahee Place behind Aiea Intermediate School.
A man was home when the fire started, and told a neighbor that it was apparently sparked when his television exploded. The man escaped unharmed.
Some 50 firefighters responded to the single-family home fire. When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.
Neighbor Ken Chong said before the firefighters arrived, the blaze quickly grew and then he heard a “really loud explosion.”
"He walked out and he was sort of in a daze. he told me that he was watching tv and his tv exploded. he heard popping sounds as well.
“Some debris flew past my head,” he said, adding that debris also hit his car.
Fire investigators were trying to determine the cause of the blaze. An estimate on the damage from the flames was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
