With Hawaii’s primary election less than a year away, some big names begin to campaign

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Hawaii’s next primary election less than a year away and the governor’s office up for grabs in 2022, well-known politicians are thinking about future campaigns.
Among the big names: former Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa is getting back in the ring.
After losing the governor's race last year, she's exploring a run for mayor.
But another woman is also getting an early start on her campaign for Honolulu Hale.
"I'm just so excited of the work we've done so far, there's just so much more that needs to be done and I can only do it from the Mayor's position," said Honolulu City Councilwoman Kymberly Pine.
If Pine or Hanabusa wins, they would be Honolulu’s second female mayor after Eileen Anderson, and the first in 35 years.
Hanabusa refused to do an interview with Hawaii News Now on Thursday, but released a statement criticizing the rail authority over the recent federal subpoenas, even though she was once the board chair.
It said in part:
“I have the highest respect for Colleen Hanabusa. She is my elder,” Pine said. “I’m just so saddened however, when we supported her and replaced her on the HART board, we were hoping she could fix all these problems and then she left so abruptly and ran for Congress and then left so abruptly from Congress to come back here.”
Pine’s decision to run for mayor will leave her District One council seat up for grabs.
Local comedian Augie T, whose real name is Augusto Tulba, filed an organizational report which is the first step in setting up a campaign to replace Pine.
A spokesman said he is planning an announcement for Labor Day weekend.
Then there is the governor’s race.
Looking three years ahead, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green held a fundraiser in San Francisco this week. as he explores a run to replace Governor David Ige in 2022.
“The truth is, I will prepare month by month, year by year, if the governorship is right for my family and really if I'm right for the people,” said Green. “I've always been a person that gets prepared for any possibility.”
If Green runs and wins the primary, he could face Republican Andria Tupola.
After losing by more than 100,000 votes last year, the former House Minority Leader says she's all in for round two.
“I really want my campaign to feel and look different so that people know that I really took to heart what I learned last year and what I’m going to better so I can better prepare to be the governor of Hawaii,” said Tupola.
Other potential candidates being talked about for the governor's race are State Senator Donovan Dela Cruz, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, and former state senator Jill Tokuda.
