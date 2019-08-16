With Hawaii’s primary election less than a year away, some big names begin to campaign

“…it’s very sad to see this type of mismanagement and corruption at the highest levels of government in Hawaii. The public has lost trust in the city. There are people in positions of power that don’t seem to care about the well being of our children’s future and the quality of life of the residents of Honolulu. The Rail and Homelessness are out of control and I cannot sit by and do nothing as I watch the Hawaii I love, and our people, lose all trust and hope. I know in my heart that we can turn this around with hard work and leadership…”

Colleen Hanabusa