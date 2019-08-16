Week 3 scores from prep football across the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The #1 St. Louis Crusaders started the season with a 34-6 statement victory over the Kapolei Hurricanes.
Quarterback Jayden De Laura came out with surgical like precision against the Hurricane defense amassing 276 passing yards with a pair of touchdowns and a rushing score.
The Hurricane offense, struggled all night to move the ball against a Crusader defense in which nine of the starting 11 defenders boast division I scholarship offers.
In other Open Division action the Sabers locked up their first win of the 2019 season with a 41-6 victory over the Campbell Sabers.
Saber wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimala caught a pair of touchdowns to lead the offense on a night in which quarterback Blaine Hipa threw four touchdown passes.
In Division II, Kaiser Cougars went to 3-0 on the season with a 33-7 victory over PAC-5. The game was highlighted by a successful 53 yard field goal attempt by Cougars Kyler Halvorsen, while wide receiver Mason Yoshino amassed 140 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Pearl City shutout Mckinley 33-0 behind a pair of touchdowns by Makanaokalani Canyon. The Charger defense allowed the Tiger to amass just 28 yards in the first half of the game.
Damien won their second consecutive game to start the 2019 season with a 26-6 victory against the Radford Rams. Monarchs quarterback Jake Holtz led the way with three touchdowns and an additional score on the ground.
