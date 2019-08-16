Wahine Soccer picked to finish 7th in preseason coaches poll

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference announced on Thursday, the University of Hawaii soccer team was selected to finish 7th in the Preseason Coaches Poll.
Long Beach State, the defending regular-season and conference tournament champion was selected at No.1 overall with five first-place votes.
The Wahine finished 5th in the Big West Conference tournament last year, but returns 18 players from last season, including 2018 Big West Honorable Mention, senior goalkeeper Alexis Mata and Big West All Freshman team member Elena Palacios.
No Wahine, were selected to the Preseason All-Conference team.
UH opens up their regular season on Aug. 22 when they host No. 5 USC in the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff.
The match will be played at the grass practice field located next to the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Lower Campus Rd of UH Manoa’s campus.
