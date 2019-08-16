UH tennis coach John Nelson retires after 16 seasons in Manoa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii men’s tennis head coach John Nelson announced his retirement after 16 years in charge of the Rainbow Warrior tennis program.
During his tenure in Manoa, Nelson led the ’Bows to three Western Athletic Conference titles and one Big West Conference regular season crown. He also led Hawaii to three NCAA Tournaments including capturing the program’s first NCAA win.
In the 2010 season, the team ascended up the rankings as high as No. 35—a program-record—in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s poll.
During his 37 years coaching at the collegiate level, Nelson amassed 19 conference titles—four at UH (3 WAC, 1 BWC), five at San Diego State, five at Cal State Hayward (DII) and five at UC Davis (DII).
Nelson retires from tennis after beginning his coaching career 40 years ago attending graduate school at Stanford University.
