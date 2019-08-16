Trade winds takes us into the weekend but then slow down big time!

A series of small southerly swells can be expected through the remainder of the week and on through the weekend. A larger south swell is expected to arrive on Monday, peak on Tuesday, then lower gradually on Wednesday. Surf heights may reach High Surf Advisory levels during the peak of this swell. The current west swell will linger through Friday than lower gradually over the weekend and on into early next week. Strengthening trade winds will cause an uptick in short period choppy surf along east facing shorelines over the next few days. Diminishing winds over the weekend and early next week will result in lowering surf heights.