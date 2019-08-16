Trade winds pick up slightly today, drop off over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The high pressure fan will remain north of the islands through early next week. Moderate trades will hold into Saturday. The trades will decrease slightly on Sunday and Monday, but then increase again toward midweek. A weak low level trough will bring periods of windward showers tonight through Saturday morning. A tropical disturbance moving into the region by the middle of next week will bring higher humidity levels and an increase in showers starting late Tuesday through Thursday.
A series of small southerly swells produced by storms in the South Pacific can be expected through the remainder of the week and on through the weekend. Brief periods of moderate size surf can be expected during the peaks of these swells. A larger south swell is expected to arrive on Monday, peak on Tuesday, then lower gradually on Wednesday. Surf heights may reach High Surf Advisory levels during the peak of this swell.
Strengthening trade winds will cause an uptick in short period choppy surf along east facing shorelines over the next couple of days. Diminishing winds over the weekend and early next week will result in lowering surf heights.
