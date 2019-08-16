Team Hawaii preps for IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championships

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of the state’s best Jiu-Jitsu practitioners are getting ready for one of the biggest tournaments of the year, next week in Las Vegas.
The World Master International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championships will showcase some of the best Jiu-Jitsu athletes on the planet, all vying for an opportunity to be dubbed a ‘World Champion.'
Participants from all over the world including Japan, United States, and Brazil just to name a few are expected to be on hand in a competition that features hundreds.
Team Hawai’i will feature roughly around 30 participants made up of local Jiu-Jitsu gyms and all three BJ Penn UFC gyms located in Honolulu, Kailua, and Waikele.
Chris Templo will compete in the tournament and has been the head Jiu-Jitsu coach at UFC Waikele for the past three years, and believes Hawaii has a good chance at bringing home gold medals.
"Our expectation is to walk off the podium with a gold medal, said Templo. “At the level that were at as long as we represent and have fun that’s all that matters.”
Miguel Gonzalez will be competing as a blue belt in the tournament and says this will be the biggest stage he has ever competed on.
“In the world of Jiu-Jitsu this is as big as it gets,” said Gonzalez. “People are coming from all over the world, and we are excited to represent Hawaii.”
The World Master International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championships will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Aug. 21-24.
