Sunrise Open House: Homes in Kaimuki
By HNN Staff | August 16, 2019 at 9:58 AM HST - Updated August 16 at 9:59 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For this week’s open house, let’s head over to Kaimuki, and we’ll keep the price range below $1 million.

First, an airy apartment on 9th Avenue.

Great vistas and full of potential.

Two bedrooms and one and a half baths.

A perfect place for a first-time buyer.

It starts at $389,000.

This next house is one street over on 8th Avenue, but you’ll need some extra cash.

It’s described as being in “tear down condition,” on a 6,700-square-foot lot with easy access to the freeway and Waialae Avenue.

It just saw a $100,000 price reduction and is now listed at $899,000.

And now, we’ll go up the hill to a classic Hawaii home that’s well cared for.

Super charming with views of Diamond Head.

The roof was replaced in 2016, and it has a fresh coat of paint on the interior and exterior.

Sale price is set at $855,000.

