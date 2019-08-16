Sunrise Open House: Homes in Kaimuki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For this week’s open house, let’s head over to Kaimuki, and we’ll keep the price range below $1 million.
First, an airy apartment on 9th Avenue.
Great vistas and full of potential.
Two bedrooms and one and a half baths.
A perfect place for a first-time buyer.
It starts at $389,000.
This next house is one street over on 8th Avenue, but you’ll need some extra cash.
It’s described as being in “tear down condition,” on a 6,700-square-foot lot with easy access to the freeway and Waialae Avenue.
It just saw a $100,000 price reduction and is now listed at $899,000.
And now, we’ll go up the hill to a classic Hawaii home that’s well cared for.
Super charming with views of Diamond Head.
The roof was replaced in 2016, and it has a fresh coat of paint on the interior and exterior.
Sale price is set at $855,000.
If you’re looking for your dream home, check out an open house this weekend!
