No. 23 Punahou basketball jersey said to have belonged to Obama up for auction

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Punahou School basketball jersey that President Barack Obama is believed to have worn while a student there is expected to fetch $100,000 at a Dallas auction.
Bids for the No. 23 jersey have already topped $62,500.
Heritage Auctions, which is handling the sale, said Obama wore the jersey in the 1978-79 season.
The lot is accompanied by a letter of provenance from Peter Noble, the Obama classmate who is selling the jersey, and Noble’s 1979 Punahou School yearbook.
Noble, who was three years behind Obama at the elite Honolulu prep school, told the Associated Press that he grabbed the jersey the summer before his senior year because it was destined for the trash.
He says he took it because 23 was his number on the basketball team.
It wasn’t until Obama became president that Noble saw a photo of Obama wearing the jersey.
Heritage says “every detail” of the jersey up for sale is a perfect match to the one Obama can be seen wearing in yearbook images.
