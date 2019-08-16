Naval shipyard program graduates its biggest apprenticeship class yet

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 278 proud students received their associate’s degree Thursday from the Naval Shipyard Apprentice Program at Pearl Harbor.
It was the largest graduating class in the program’s 99-year history.
Apprentices received a minimum of 7,200 hours of on-the-job training, trade theory, and academic study during the program.
U.S. Rep. Ed Case was one of the keynote speakers at the graduation and said that it was incredible to see the program’s success.
“I just feel goosebumps walking around, talking to all of the folks that come from many, many different occupations, trades and backgrounds, but now they’re united in an incredible effort on behalf of our country. This is the best of our country right here,” said Case.
The four-year apprenticeship prepares students for work in 27 different, high-paying trades, from welding to ship maintenance.
