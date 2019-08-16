Memorabilia, collectibles from Jim Nabors’ estate to be auctioned off

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 600 items of memorabilia, furniture and collectibles from the estate of the late Hollywood legend Jim Nabors are up for sale in an online auction.
The auction runs from Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.
An onsite preview is set for Aug. 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dole Cannery.
Nabors, a longtime Hawaii resident who was best known for his role as Gomer Pyle in “The Andy Griffith Show,” died in November 2017.
Among the items up for sale: Photographs of Nabors with other celebrities, including Carol Burnett and Burt Reynolds; a collection of Fredric Remington bronze sculptures, and several John Young paintings.
To see the items or place a bid, click here.
