Measles case in Las Vegas prompts warning about possible exposure

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials are urging those who visited Las Vegas earlier this month to review their immunization records following a confirmed case of measles in a tourist.
Measles is highly contagious.
And while a vaccine is effective in preventing illness, not everyone is immunized.
That’s why the Southern Nevada Health District issued a list of businesses and hotels that the Las Vegas visitor who had measles stopped at ― along with the dates and times of possible exposure.
Places the visitor stopped at include Luxor Hotel and Casino, Lupo by Wolfgang Puck, Slice of Las Vegas in the Shoppes at Mandalay Place and other restaurants.
For the full list, click here.
“If someone were to walk in a room of people who were unimmunized than that one person can infect 12 to 18 people,” Dr. Vit Kraushaar told KSNV in Las Vegas. “The main reason we are notifying the public is that we want people to be aware they were potentially exposed."
Symptoms of the measles include a rash with a high fever.
