Manoa Valley asked to conserve water after contractor damages line

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Manoa Valley residents are being asked to conserve water after a contractor damaged a line, affecting service to the area.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many residents were impacted.
But the Board of Water Supply said roving water wagons have been deployed, and crews are working to put in a bypass line to restore service.
“Until the issue is resolved, customers in the affected area are asked to use water sparingly for essential needs only such as cooking, cleaning, and sanitary needs only,” the agency said.
To request a water wagon, called 748-5000, extension 1.
