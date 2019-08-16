‘This was torture': Operator of no-kill shelter to serve a year behind bars for animal cruelty

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who was found guilty of 24 counts of animal cruelty in connection with the no-kill shelter he ran in Makaha will serve a year in prison.
David “Lanny” Moore was also ordered Thursday to pay nearly $40,000 in restitution to the Hawaiian Humane Society ― and was reprimanded by a judge for his treatment of hundreds of dogs.
“These were animals who were sick. These were animals who were suffering,” Judge Edward Kubo told Moore. “You say and your attorney claims there was death with dignity. I beg to differ. This was ongoing suffering and torture without care for any animal’s life.”
Moore was convicted earlier this year in the high-profile animal cruelty case.
In October 2016, the humane society seized more than 300 dogs from the Friends for Life animal shelter in what they described as filthy conditions.
In handing down the sentence, Kubo said there was “insufficient evidence” to warrant a consecutive sentence in the case. That would have meant a sentence of 24 years in prison.
Moore will also be able to wait for the results of an appeal before serving his time.
Moore’s mother, June, had been found guilty on one count of animal cruelty in the case. The 82-year-old was sentenced Thursday to four days in prison.
This story will be updated.
