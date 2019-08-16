Ilima-Lei Macfarlane to appear on Celebrity Family Feud

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ‘Pineapple Princess’ will be in a different kind of battle this Sunday on ABC.
Hawaii’s own Bellator Women’s Flyweight World Champion, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (10-0), will appear in a special episode of ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud this Sunday Aug. 18.
Macfarlane will join light heavy and heavyweight champion Ryan Bader as the pair of Bellator title holders will team up with former UFC champions Tyron Woodley, Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture as part of “Team MMA."
Team MMA will face-off against “Team Nikki and Brie Bella,” which features twin athletes and top divas Nikki and Brie Bella, along with other members of their family.
The teams compete in the second half of the episode airing this Sunday, Aug. 18 from 8-9 p.m. EST on ABC. The episode can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
