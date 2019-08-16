Hawaii county police incident commander at Mauna Kea described ‘volatile’ situation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii county police Major Samuel Jelsma was the incident commander on July 17. He described deals with protesters that fell through before the arrests started to happen according to a court declaration filed in relation to a Mauna Kea access case.
He said during the arrests of the kupuna, others would occupy their seat. Then a blockade of more than 100 protesters formed with women in the front. Jelsma said police were outnumbered 10 to 1 by 2,000 demonstrators.
"There was a significant risk that the increasingly vocal and volatile group of protesters on both shoulders would respond with violence if law enforcement officers took the necessary action to forcefully separate protesters who were blocking the road," he wrote in the document.
"The only way for law enforcement to effectively clear the roadway to allow the TMT convoy to proceed would be to use significant force which would trigger a violent response and potentially create a riot that would have necessitated chemical agents to disperse the crowd," he added.
The incident commander described some activists as having their faces covered and carrying bamboo sticks behind their backs. He also wrote some vehicles parked in the middle of Daniel K. Inouye Highway which hindered law enforcement vehicles.
“I think it’s a very tenuous situation where they have difficulty having remaining a presence there and enforcing whatever the policy and the laws at any given time,” said Tommy Aiu, HNN’s law enforcement expert.
The Governor's office says Hawaii county police made the decision to call off the arrests that day with support from other agency leaders.
In those same court documents, Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors described a "combustible cocktail of factors" with thousands of protesters, unsafe road conditions, heavy equipment transported and high altitude that must be prevented for the safety of all.
Native Hawaiian Honolulu police sergeant Kimo Smith, who's also part of SHOPO's leadership, was on the front line on July 17 and told his own account to Hawaii News Now.
"In this particular case, this was all passive people protesting in the middle of the road way," he said.
The Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation's David Kauila Kopper was one of the legal observers on July 17.
“The declarations in these statements are made to create or at least support their contention that there is a threat, but there is no threat this is supported by the evidence,” he said.
