Hanabusa hints at a mayoral run, says public has ‘lost trust in the city’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A familiar name appears to be eyeing a run for Honolulu mayor in 2020.
Former Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa has filed an organizational report for a mayoral candidate committee with the Campaign Spending Commission and has also launched a website.
In a statement Thursday, Hanabusa didn’t say outright she plans to run for Honolulu mayor.
But she did say that the “public has lost trust in the city” and that “we can turn this around.”
She also criticized the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, though she was once chairwoman of the agency’s board.
“The rail and homelessness are out of control and I cannot sit by and do nothing as I watch the Hawaii I love, and our people, lose all trust and hope,” Hanabusa said, in a statement.
"I know in my heart that we can turn this around with hard work and leadership. We can do this together, but it will require us to fight and make tough decisions.”
Hanabusa ran for governor last year, but lost to David Ige in the Democratic primary.
This story will be updated.
