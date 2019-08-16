Going to the Rams vs. Cowboys game? There are new security procedures in place

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The long-awaited day is almost here. On Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys will face off in a preseason game at Aloha Stadium.
More than 48,000 fans are expected to attend the event, with kickoff at 4 p.m.
Stadium officials want to make sure all attendees know about the two new procedures for this game: A clear bag policy and mobile only tickets.
The league enforces the clear bag policy at all of its games. Any bag that isn't clear needs to be checked in in front of the volcano or roll call area. That includes, purses and backpacks.
You can get it back after the game is done. But expect that line to check in bags to be pretty long.
And your clear bag can only be 12 inches tall by 12 inches wide by 6 inches deep.
If you don't have a clear bag, you can bring in a 1-gallon plastic freezer bag, like a Ziploc.
Small clutch bags will be allowed as well, but those cannot be larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.
The other big thing you need to know is: tickets are mobile only.
This is another NFL policy.
Make sure you download your tickets on your smartphone. You should do this before heading down to the stadium, or at the very least before you get in line. The only exception is if you bought your tickets from the box office or through Ticketmaster and had them mailed to you.
And remember: outside food and drinks, helmets and footballs are not allowed inside the stadium.
Gates at Aloha Stadium open at 11 a.m.
Turnstiles open at 1 p.m.
But if you’re going to the game, a good rule of thumb is to get there early.
