Clippers announce return to Hawaii, tickets go on sale next Tuesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets preseason game is quickly becoming one of the most anticipating sporting events in Hawaii this year, and today the Clippers made it official.
The Oct. 3 matchup will take place as part of their training camp in Hawaii, the team announced Thursday.
The star studded preseason game will pit NBA stars Russell Westbrook, James Harden and the Houston Rockets, against the new look Los Angeles Clippers featuring last years Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
The Clippers will also play a second preseason game at the Stan Sheriff Center, on Oct. 6, against the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association.
The Sharks are currently owned and managed by NBA Hall of Famer Yao Ming. Both games will be played at the Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
This is the third consecutive season the Clippers have held their training camp in Hawaii.
Tickets for the game will go on sale Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. HT/3:00 p.m. PT and can be purchased here:
