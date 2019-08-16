Central East Maui defeats Louisiana 5-2

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Central East Maui all-star team locked up their first win in Williamsport.
Representing the West Region, Team Hawaii advanced to the winners bracket of the double elimination United States Little League World Series tournament, after defeating Louisiana 5-2.
After trailing early in the game 1-0, Hawaii rattled off four consecutive runs and solid defensive fielding would allow Louisiana to muster just one more score.
Central East Maui takes on the winner of Oregon vs. New Jersey in the next round.
Since 2005, Hawaii has claimed three LLWS titles, the most by any state. This the first team from the island of Maui to earn a trip to the LLWS.
