18-year-old arrested, indicted for alleged sex assault

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -An 18-year-old has been indicted on multiple charges of sex assault against a child under 14.
Records show Seth Owens was arrested in Kapolei Tuesday night on a $50,000 grand jury bench warrant.
The Star Advertiser reports that the alleged victim told a family member she was assaulted by an acquaintance of her older brother.
Court filings show the allege abused happened on June 16 of this year.
Owens is due in court next Monday.
This story may be updated.
