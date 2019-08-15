Wanted Wednesday: Man initially arrested for fleeing police in a stolen vehicle

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for 39-year-old Jonaven Mason.
He’s wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to appear for a HOPE hearing back in July.
Honolulu CrimeStoppers say Mason was arrested in 2016 after he was speeding in Waianae. According to CrimeStoppers, when police ran the plates of the white Honda Civic, they discovered the vehicle had been stolen.
The vehicle was later spotted in a nearby neighborhood. When police approached the vehicle, the driver then sped off and fled the scene.
Mason was later identified as the suspect in the incident and arrested a day later in Makakilo. He was charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.
Now that he missed his HOPE hearing last month, police are searching for him again.
He has 14 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Kapolei area.
He’s described as standing 6-feet-tall, weighing about 188 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
If you know of his whereabouts, you’re urged to call 955-8300, or click here.
