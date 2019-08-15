USGS sets up camera to monitor water levels in Halemaumau Crater

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey has set up a camera to monitor rising water levels on the floor of Halemaumau Crater.
On Wednesday, experts said the pond in the crater is now about 220 feet long.
The water at the bottom of the crater was discovered in late July, and has become a source of intense interest for geologists.
Since it was first spotted, it’s continued to rise.
Scientists have also discovered that this water inside Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano crater is hot.
The U.S. Geological Survey says temperature readings taken show that the growing pool of water in Halemaumau crater, the former home of Kilauea’s summit lava lake, is about 158 degrees.
It’s the first time in recorded history that the presence of water has been confirmed in the crater.
The crater floor collapsed last summer and the lava lake disappeared as Kilauea stopped erupting for the first time in over 30 years.
