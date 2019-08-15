U.S. Coast Guard rescues 8 fishermen lost at sea near Palau

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued eight boaters who were lost at sea for 10 days.
One of the fishermen from the KM Aleluya reportedly went alone to get help in a motorboat and was spotted by a Japanese fishing vessel.
Together, they tried to find the 60-foot Indonesian fishing vessel, but bad weather made it difficult.
The Honolulu based Coast Guard then launched a search team.
“This is a great example of why teamwork is so vital to search and rescue operations in this region,” said Lt. Jonathan Girot, Sector Guam public affairs officer. “Through the efforts of the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Air Force, Japan Coast Guard, and good Samaritans, we were able to quickly locate the KM Aleluya and coordinate a response to a dangerous situation.”
The KM Aleluya was eventually located about 170 miles off Palau.
Officials said they had no food, water or electricity. Crews threw them supplies.
Investigators are now headed to the vessel to figure out the next steps.
