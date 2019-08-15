Trade winds speed up today, slow again over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are increasing and are expected to hold firm through Friday. On Saturday the trades ease up. Isolated to scattered showers remain in the forecast favoring windward and mountain areas through the weekend. Sea breezes will develop along sheltered west facing slopes of all islands through the first half of next week. Higher humidity levels may return by next Tuesday as deeper moisture moves up from the tropics increasing shower activity over the island chain.
A series of small southerly swells produced by storms in the South Pacific can be expected through the remainder of the week and on through the weekend. Brief periods of moderate size surf can be expected during the peaks of these swells. A larger south swell is expected to arrive on Monday, peak on Tuesday, then lower gradually on Wednesday. Surf heights may reach High Surf Advisory levels during the peak of this swell.
