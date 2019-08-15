For 10th year, ‘Hawaii Five-0’ to premiere at Sunset on the Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mark your calendars, “Hawaii Five-0” fans: The 10th season of the show will premiere next month at a special Sunset on the Beach screening event.
A Sunset on the Beach premiere has become a tradition for the show, and features its stars, producers and directors meeting with fans on the red carpet.
“Magnum P.I." will also premiere at the same event Sept. 19 at Queen’s Beach.
Peter Lenkov, “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.” showrunner, announced the Sunset on the Beach in a post on Instagram.
“Our 10th anniversary family reunion is happening soon!” he wrote. “Get ready!!!”
The event will also feature musical act Train.
“Hawaii Five-0” kicked off filming for its 10th season last month. Filming for the second season of “Magnum P.I.” is also now underway in the islands.
