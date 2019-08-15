Retired judge testifies at grand jury hearing evidence against prosecutor’s office

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Retired District Court Judge David Lo spent more than two hours inside the federal grand jury room before being wheeled out by an FBI agent.
In 2015, he presided over a DUI case involving author Chris McKinney, a close friend of former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.
Judge Lo dismissed the DUI apparently after Kealoha told the court that McKinney was part of a larger career criminal case her office was working.
Kealoha gave the same reason a year earlier when she asked the court to dismiss a speeding ticket for her electrician.
McKinney is listed as co-conspirator number one, in a federal indictment charging Kealoha with drug crimes.
Legal expert Victor Bakke says Kealoha, already convicted of obstruction and conspiracy, had a habit of helping her friends and punishing her enemies. But Bakke believes the judge’s appearance at grand jury proves the feds are now focused on her former boss, Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro.
"This relates directly back to Kaneshiro because he was the head of that office. Those deputies work directly under him and it’s unquestionable, it’s on tape that they were lying to the court.”
Kaneshiro remains on paid leave after receiving a target letter from the Department of Justice last year.
“When you bring a judge in and start asking about the conduct of the attorneys appearing before him, that is not a good sign for the system in general,” Bakke said.
An effort to impeach Kaneshiro has hit several snags after Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Crabtree ruled against the use of electronic signatures for the petition. The organizers are now using social media and the website, www.impeachkaneshiro.com, to help collect signatures by hand.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.