Rams host Play 60 at Nanaikapono Elementary

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although the much anticipated NFL Preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys isn’t until this weekend, fans of all ages were able to get a taste of football this afternoon.
Several dozens of elementary and middle school students took part in Play 60 at Nanaikapono Elementary school in Nanakuli.
The Rams hosted the event through their partnership with the Boys & girls Club of Hawaii, along with joint partnerships with American Savings Bank and Joint Military Base at Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
The afternoon featured football activities tailored for young student athletes, in order to promote healthy eating habits and physical activity for the recommended 60 minutes every day.
Former Warrior and Rams linebacker Pisa Tinoisamoa was on hand to lead the kids through the drills, and believes the benefits of exercise should be taught in more creative ways.
“For us we just want to make sure that kids are being active," said Tinoisamoa. 'Today’s structure wasn’t as intense an it was more just for the kids to have fun.”
The Rams will host more events throughout the community leading up to the game on Saturday.
