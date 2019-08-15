Police look for suspect who vandalized large sand sculpture at Waikiki hotel

Police look for suspect who vandalized large sand sculpture at Waikiki hotel
(Image: CrimeStoppers Honolulu)
By HNN Staff | August 15, 2019 at 1:39 PM HST - Updated August 15 at 3:16 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are looking for a woman who was captured on surveillance cameras vandalizing a large sand sculpture at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.

The incident happened Monday about 11 p.m.

Surveillance cameras show the woman damaging the sculpture by throwing several objects at it, and then stepping over a barrier to claw at the sculpture with her hands.

***PLEASE SHARE THIS POST*** **Na Maka CID 19/658** On Monday, August 12, 2019, at approximately 11:16 p.m., a female...

Posted by Crimestoppers Honolulu on Thursday, August 15, 2019

A second suspect is seen on the surveillance footage recording her with a cell phone.

Anyone with information on the women is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.