Police look for suspect who vandalized large sand sculpture at Waikiki hotel

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are looking for a woman who was captured on surveillance cameras vandalizing a large sand sculpture at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.
The incident happened Monday about 11 p.m.
Surveillance cameras show the woman damaging the sculpture by throwing several objects at it, and then stepping over a barrier to claw at the sculpture with her hands.
A second suspect is seen on the surveillance footage recording her with a cell phone.
Anyone with information on the women is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.