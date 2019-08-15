Lt. Gov. Green could be eyeing the governor’s office in 2022

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Lt. Gov. Josh Green appears to be eyeing higher office.
He recently filed paperwork with the State Campaign Spending Commission to host a fundraiser Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.
When asked what office he’s seeking, Green listed governor as his choice.
He’s currently in California taking part in a panel discussion sponsored by Kaiser Permanente. He’s sharing his thoughts on the challenges of ending homelessness and treating the mentally ill.
“Whether you’re connecting the dot between mental illness and then homelessness or poverty to homelessness and then homelessness with PTSD to addiction. this ecosystem that exists means that it’s very difficult to get people into a well space.”
Green appears to be starting his fundraiser early as Gov. David Ige has more than two years left in his term. The second and final four year term of Ige wraps up in 2022.
