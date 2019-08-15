Here’s how you can help 2 Hawaii causes win $25K

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii projects seeking to help make a positive impact in the neighborhood are in the running for $25,000.
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is considering rewarding the money for a tower garden farm on Oahu or for an industrial wood chipper for West Molokai.
The goal of the tower garden is to use up less space and water while generating nutritious food.
The wood chipper would help Molokai residents remove invasive plants and reduce the fire risk in the area.
Those who want to help can do so by voting online.
The 200 causes have until Aug. 23 and voters have up to 10 votes per day.
