Good news, travelers: Southwest is adding more Hawaii flights

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some exciting news for travelers: Southwest Airlines is adding more Hawaii flights starting January 2020, including service to and from one more California city.
The airline announced Thursday that it will be launching service between Honolulu and Sacramento.
In addition, Southwest will add nonstop service between both Oakland and San Jose, Calif. to both Lihue and Kona.
Introductory fares will be offered Thursday only for as low as $99 one way.
Also added: new interisland service between Honolulu and Lihue, Honolulu and Hilo, and Kona and Kahului. This will be the first time customers will be able to book Southwest flights with service to Lihue and Hilo.
Introductory fares will be offered through Aug. 22 for as low as $29 one way.
Travel periods for the introductory sales are between Jan. 21 through March 4, 2020.
Service to and from San Diego — another previously announced gateway — will be revealed at a later date, Southwest said.
