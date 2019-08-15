Forecast: Increasing trades to bring some relief from the heat

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are set to strengthen Thursday as a surface ridge builds north of the state. With the return of stronger trades, we’ll have a few more showers for windward and mauka areas, but those showers will be light. The trades will back off slightly this weekend, but we’re still expecting a lot of sunshine and hot temperatures into the lower 90s. The computer forecast models are pointing to an increase in tropical moisture moving in from the east sometime from late Monday into Wednesday.
At the beach, the current west swell generated by a pair of typhoons in the far west Pacific will likely peak sometime overnight before gradually lowering for the remainder o the week. South shores will have a series of small swells through the weekend, with a larger advisory-level swell expected to arrive late Monday and peak on Tuesday. The increasing trade winds will bring rising choppy waves for east facing shores. For mariners, a small craft advisory will take effect Thursday at 6 a.m. for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
