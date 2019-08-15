Forecast: Increasing trades to bring some relief from the heat

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are set to strengthen Thursday as a surface ridge builds north of the state. With the return of stronger trades, we’ll have a few more showers for windward and mauka areas, but those showers will be light. The trades will back off slightly this weekend, but we’re still expecting a lot of sunshine and hot temperatures into the lower 90s. The computer forecast models are pointing to an increase in tropical moisture moving in from the east sometime from late Monday into Wednesday.