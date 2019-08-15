Dispute between Queen’s Health Systems, Kaiser continues

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Queen’s Health Systems has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit from the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan.
Kaiser says Queens has been charging its patients excessive and unreasonable rates ever since their contract ended in May.
But Queen’s claims Kaiser wants it to assume unfair financial risks for patients with complicated conditions.
Both sides accuse the other of walking away from negotiations and putting out misinformation.
Kaiser patients can still go to Queen’s, but they’ll be charged full rates.
The issue went to court last month.
