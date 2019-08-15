Biki increasing rates for walk-up ride rentals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After two years of operation, Biki is increasing the rates of walk-up rental options.
Now a single walk-up one-way ride (up to 30-minutes) will go from $3.50 to $4.
A walk-up multi-stop plan, which is a bank of 300 minutes to use over multiple trips, will cost $25 compared to $20.
The bike share program says the increase is to keep up with the growing demand.
The base price of all membership plans will not change.
"Increasing our walk-up rates will enable us to maintain and continually improve our level of service," a newsletter stated that was emailed to Biki customers.
Biki said, all fare revenue supports Biki’s daily operating expenses including bike maintenance, system re-balancing and local customer service center.
Through a new “access program,” Biki will be introducing an income-qualifying rate on August 20.
Biki says, this program is part of its ongoing work to help remove financial barriers for Hawaii residents.
A cash payment option will also be available for qualifying members who do not have a debit or credit card.
The “income-qualifying rate” will be $10 per month for an unlimited number of 30-minute trips.
In spring a national report said the Honolulu self-service bicycle rental program is now the sixth most used bike share program in the nation.
According to the National Association of City Transportation Officials, Biki is behind New York City, Chicago, greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C.
