What’s a ‘yield curve inversion’ and why did it cause markets to tank?

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 800 points Wednesday after the bond market flashed a warning sign about a possible recession for the first time since 2007.
What was that signal? The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly dropped below the two-year yield.
A similar “inversion of the yield curve” has predicted past recessions.
So what’s a yield curve inversion and why does it matter?
“In plain terms, during an inversion investors get paid better interest rates to lend money for a shorter period of time than an longer one. That’s not normal,” said Julia Chatterley of CNN Business.
"Usually longer term bonds are considered riskier, money’s at risk for longer, and therefore pay lenders better interest rates than shorter term ones."
When two-year bonds pay better than 10-year ones ― an inversion ― it leaves investors worried about the state of the economy and looming question marks, including the ongoing trade war with China.
“The last five times there’s been an inversion like this it’s been followed by a recession,” typically within one year or two, Chatterley said.
“Now some economists argue that this time could be different, maybe the prophecy of the inverted yield curve won’t come true. But markets right now are looking at the past record as a recession predictor and they’re deciding to sell.”
