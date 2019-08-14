Wahine soccer to host first four matches on lower campus, due to field damage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i Athletics Department announced Tuesday, that the first two weeks of Wahine soccer matches will be moved from the Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Complex to Lower Campus Field on the Mānoa campus.
Associate athletics director Carl Clapp made the announcement early this afternoon.
The games are being moved to Lower Campus due to recent turf damage at the Waipi’o stadium facility.
The first match of the season for the Wahine will be on Thursday, Aug. 22 against USC, followed by a contest with San Francisco on Monday, Aug. 26 as a part of the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff.
The following weekend’s slate of games with Nevada on Thursday, Aug. 29 and Sacramento State on Saturday, Aug. 31. as part of the Rainbow Wahine Soccer Invitational are all matches that are expected to be moved.
Fans going to the games are encouraged to bring their own seating when attending the matches, fans attending who do not have an on-campus parking pass will be required to pay for parking at the lower campus parking garage.
Parking during the week before 4 p.m. is listed at $5 per vehicle, and $7 after 4 p.m., as well as on Saturdays.
