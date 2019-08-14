Wahine picked second in Big West Preseason Coaches Poll

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team was picked to finish second behind two-time defending Big West Champion, Cal Poly in the 2019 Big West Preseason Coaches Poll.
The Mustangs narrowly were picked as te favorite to come out of the conference over the Rainbow Wahine, edging them by by just one point. Cal Poly received five first place votes accumulating to 77 points while UH garnered four first place votes and 76 total points.
Last season, the Rainbow Wahine recorded an 18-9 overall record while finishing second for the second-straight season in the Big West with a 14-2 conference mark.
Hawai’i advanced to its 26th-consecutive and 37th overall NCAA Tournament, before falling in a 5-set heart-breaker to Baylor.
The Rainbow Wahine open the season against No. 21 San Diego in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic on August 30 at 7:00 p.m. Also competing in the tournament in St. John’s and No. 13 Washington.
