Southwest Airlines apologizes after canceling some interisland flights

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Southwest Airlines apologized on Tuesday after in canceled some interisland flights.
A spokesperson said the airline had to take one of its aircraft out of service, causing a domino effect.
Southwest added it was working with passengers to re-accommodate them on flights.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, it appeared Southwest was still having problems as the airline experienced several interisland flight delays in the morning.
A spokesperson said he is looking into the issue.
This story will be updated.
