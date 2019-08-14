Southwest Airlines apologizes after canceling some interisland flights

By HNN Staff | August 14, 2019 at 7:38 AM HST - Updated August 14 at 8:43 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Southwest Airlines apologized on Tuesday after in canceled some interisland flights.

A spokesperson said the airline had to take one of its aircraft out of service, causing a domino effect.

Southwest added it was working with passengers to re-accommodate them on flights.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, it appeared Southwest was still having problems as the airline experienced several interisland flight delays in the morning.

A spokesperson said he is looking into the issue.

This story will be updated.

