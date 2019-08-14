Snorkeler critically injured after getting into trouble off Makua Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 34-year-old woman snorkeling with a tour group off Makua Beach was critically injured Wednesday after getting into trouble in the water.
A Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman said Ocean Safety lifeguards responded after the woman was found unresponsive in the water about 9 a.m.
She was about 100 yards offshore.
Lifeguards performed CPR, and transferred her to the care of paramedics. She was taken to an area emergency room in critical condition.
