Slow trade winds persist, speed up for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Slow trade winds will continue to bring some clouds and showers to the windward sides of the islands, but the winds have been light enough over leeward areas to support some afternoon sea breezes and overnight land breezes. Expect the clouds over the interior and leeward areas from this afternoon to be clearing out tonight, with some additional formation again tomorrow afternoon. The forecast remains trades through the weekend with some weakening with the new week.