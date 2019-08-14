6 separate brush fires on Maui being investigated as arson

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating six separate brush fires that sparked overnight as arson.
The brush fires broke out along Honoapiilani Highway just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Crews shut down the road in both directions from Maalaea Harbor to Ukumehame Wayside Park.
Three of the fires burned a 40-by-40-foot area on the mauka side of the road. The other three burned about 200 feet on the makai side of the highway.
No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.
The fires come on the heels of three wildfires over the weekend, including one that burned more than 270 acres.
If you have any information -- call Maui police.
